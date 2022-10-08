Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Zeenat Aman wants to see Don on big screen, says fest creator; EXCLUSIVE

October 11, 2022 will mark the momentous occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday, and a four day film festival titled 'Bachchan: Back To The Beginning' spearheaded by Film Heritage Foundation’s (FHF) Shivendra Singh Dungarpur kickstarted today. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shivendra informs that all the forthcoming screenings of Big B’s classics are already housefull, and he hasn’t seen this kind of a craze in a long time. “This experiment of mine will lead to all our classics coming back on screen. I am extremely happy about that,” says FHF’s founder.

He further adds, “Many actors including Farhan Akhtar, Boman Irani and the whole Satte Pe Satta team have expressed their interest to attend the screenings. Boman is extremely excited for Amar Akbar Anthony. In fact, Zeenat Aman ji messaged this morning, she wants to see Don on the big screen. She couldn’t be here because she is travelling, but she said it would be lovely to see the film on the big screen and I hope when she comes back I would be able to screen it for her again.”