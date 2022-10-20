DDLJ turns 27 EXCLUSIVE: Today’s collection of SRK-Kajol starrer and what the film means to Maratha Mandir

Aditya Chopra’s Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge had released on October 20, 1995, and this classic completes 27 years today. Interestingly, the film is still being shown in Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir theatre. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Manoj Desai - Executive Director of G7 Multiplex & Marathi Mandir - informs that 140 people came to see the 11: 30 am show today, resulting in a collection of Rs 3,150.

“According to me it's a very good collection. Usually we have 90 and 100 to 110 people for the one show that we have everyday. We will continue screening the film till we can, when we think it’s enough now, we will take a call then. But we don’t have any plans of doing that as of now,” says Desai, adding that they have kept the lowest ticket rates for this 1995 musical-romance.