DDLJ turns 27 EXCLUSIVE: Today’s collection of SRK-Kajol starrer and what the film means to Maratha Mandir
Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge also featured Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal and Anupam Kher among a few others
Aditya Chopra’s Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge had released on October 20, 1995, and this classic completes 27 years today. Interestingly, the film is still being shown in Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir theatre. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Manoj Desai - Executive Director of G7 Multiplex & Marathi Mandir - informs that 140 people came to see the 11: 30 am show today, resulting in a collection of Rs 3,150.
“According to me it's a very good collection. Usually we have 90 and 100 to 110 people for the one show that we have everyday. We will continue screening the film till we can, when we think it’s enough now, we will take a call then. But we don’t have any plans of doing that as of now,” says Desai, adding that they have kept the lowest ticket rates for this 1995 musical-romance.
“The ticket price for the stall is Rs 30 and for balcony it’s Rs 40. I truly believe where will the middle class crowd go for their entertainment, considering the ticket prices in multiplexes are quite high these days. The advantage for me is that Mumbai Central station is opposite to my cinema, and I know of people who are travelling to Delhi or Gujarat from there, they would first watch DDLJ in the 11: 30 am show, eat samosas, and then catch their train. Same goes for the travellers that use the bus service from this area. This is very special for me,” states Manoj Desai.
Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge also featured Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri, and Anupam Kher among a few others.
