EXCLUSIVE: Adarsh Gaurav reveals he did not audition for Extrapolations: 'They were kind enough..'

Adarsh Gourav has come a long way from playing the role of Ankit in Hostel Daze to showing his skills as Balram Halwai in The White Tiger. After his brilliant performance alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao, he has finally entered the Hollywood industry with Extrapolations. The Apple TV+ series includes names like Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Edward Norton, Gemma Chan, Forest Whitaker, Tobey Maguire, and Sienna Miller. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Adarsh shared details about the audition process and how he ended up playing the role of Gaurav in episode 2059 Part II: Nightbirds.

Adarsh Gourav reveals how he did not audition for Extrapolations

During the conversation, Adarsh was asked about the audition process. He revealed that his agents brought this role for him and asked his thoughts on the episode. After reading the script, he realized how well-written his character was. He said, "The smallest of the sentences he speaks or the smallest of dialogues that are written or even the silence about matters that are discussed, they tell you so much about his life. I think that is good writing."

He further discussed his first reaction after finishing the script. He said, "I was like, Wow! It was a well-written script and I wanted to be a part of it." Adarsh plays a role of a driver in the series. He revealed that he received an offer because the makers watched The White Tiger. He said, "They thought I could do something like this. So yeah, I never actually auditioned for the role. They were kind enough to place their trust in me."



The actor also shared details about how the whole episode was shot during the pandemic. He also had to visit America in the middle of the pandemic without Visa and it was invite-based. The White Tiger actor revealed he has never been to the States before. He said, "The journey to America was a full-on adventure".

Adarsh Gourav's role in Extrapolations

Adarsh plays the role of Gaurav in the series. He is a driver who along with Neel (Gaz Choudhry) has to deliver a package on a high-stakes mission. To understand the depth of his character, Adarsh visited a remote village in Nagpur to meet the widows of farmers who lost their lives to suicide due to their long-standing debt.

The series has a total of 8 interconnected episodes spanning over 33 years. The story will take place in a future Earth devastated by catastrophic climate change and how the necessary adaptations to the planet affect love, work, faith, and family on a personal and human scale.



On Work Front

Adarsh Gaurav will be seen next in Zoya Akhtar’s "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” alongside Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi. He is also a part of Guns & Gulaabs, a Netflix original comedy thriller series. It is directed by Raj & DK, known for The Family Man and Farzi.



