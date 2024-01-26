EXCLUSIVE: Adarsh Gourav calls Priyanka Chopra 'rockstar'; has THIS to say about Ananya Panday

Adarsh Gourav is one of the most talented and interesting actors in Bollywood. Starting out at a very young age, he eventually starred in several acclaimed films and shows over the years. Recently in a chat with Pinkvilla, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan described his co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Ananya Panday among others in one word.

Adarsh Gourav talks about Priyanka Chopra and Ananya Panday

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Adarsh Gourav was a part of a 50 Questions segment. One of the questions was, Describe your co-actors in one word. When asked about his Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-star Ananya Panday he said 'observant.'

The actor then used the word 'rockstar' for Priyanka Chopra. He further called Siddhant Chaturvedi a 'showman', Dulquer Salmaan as 'kind' and Rajkummar Rao as 'entertaining.'

Adarsh Gourav recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan in 2023

Adarsh Gourav played the younger version of Shah Rukh Khan in My Name Is Khan when he was 14. However, the actor could not meet SRK around that time. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, he recalled meeting the superstar for the first time in 2023. He said, "I was very excited to meet Shah Rukh Khan, I never met him until a month ago after being in the same film because I was playing his younger version, so there was no overlap."

He revealed that his "knees were trembling" and added, "It was insane. I thought I'd collapsed to the ground".

Workwise, Adarsh was recently seen in the slice-of-life film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film also starred Ananya Panday and Siddharth Chaturvedi in the lead roles. Upon its release, the film met with mostly positive reviews. Prior to that, he was seen in Raj and DK's dark comedy crime series Guns and Gulaabs. The series also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao and Gulshan Devaiah among others. It received acclaim from viewers upon release.

