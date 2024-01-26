EXCLUSIVE: Adarsh Gourav recalls his My Name Is Khan audition and it has a strong Shah Rukh Khan connection

Adarsh Gourav is considered as one of the most promising actors in the current generation. He was last seen in the movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and he received massive appreciation for his work. Recently, he sat for an exclusive interview with us where he recalled his first audition, which had a connection with Shah Rukh Khan. Read on to know more.

Adarsh Gourav talks about his My Name Is Khan audition

In a recent interview with us, Adarsh Gourav was asked about his first audition. In response to which, the actor admitted not remembering the first one. Nevertheless, he revisited his audition for Karan Johar’s My Name Is Khan, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles.

Adarsh recollected his memories and shared, “My first ever audition toh I don’t remember, but I remember My Name Is Khan’s audition where in the audition I had to repair a chair, so I was shown a reference video of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, and they asked me to just copy him in the audition so yeah I repaired a chair like Mr. Shah Rukh Khan was acting in the video.”

For the uninitiated, while working on My Name Is Khan, Adarsh Gourav was 14 years old, and he was seen essaying the role of a young Shah Rukh Khan. Though he couldn’t meet King Khan back then, he got the opportunity years later in 2023.

Adarsh Gourav on meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time

In an interview with Humans Of Bombay, he had shared being excited to meet the superstar and go to America when he got a call for the film. However, contrary to his expectations, none of that happened, and he missed the opportunity to meet SRK.

Further opening up about his meeting with the Dunki star for the first time, Adarsh shared that when he finally met him and was talking to him, his "knees were trembling." "It was insane. I thought I'd collapsed to the ground," added Gourav.

Talking more about his experience of meeting SRK, Adarsh said that he was composed and recognized him as he'd watched Guns and Gulaabs. "He was so calm and so chill. He has seen Guns and Gulaabs. So even before I could introduce myself, he told me who I am," Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor added.

