EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday says she gave a ‘sly’ audition for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan; ‘I heard it was part for tom-boy’

Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Rohan Gurbaxani will be seen together in Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, co-directed and co-written by Zoya Akhtar. Ahead of the film’s release, the two youngsters, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav, were in a fun chat with Pinkvilla, wherein they revealed how they ended up auditioning for the movie.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actors Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav share their Zoya Akhtar story

During an interactive interview with Pinkvilla, actors Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav revealed how Kho Gaye Hum Kahan landed in their lap.

The Dream Gir 2 actress recalled giving a sly audition to the director Arjun Varain Singh when he flew to Goa to narrate the story to Siddhant Chaturvedi. Sharing the story, Panday said, “My story doesn’t directly involve Zoya. So, basically, when I just heard about the film, I knew I had to be part of the film. So, I was shooting for Gehraiyaan, and Arjun had come to meet Sid to narrate the film to him.”

Ananaya knew that there was a part for a tom-boy. Hence, when Arjun came to Goa, she changed into basketball shorts and a ganji and was playing football. She added, “Also, it was my sly indirect audition for the film. So, Arjun was like, ‘Wait, she’s not bad. Why don’t we ask her to audition for the film?’ and then I auditioned for the film, and Arjun called me, and he’s like, ‘Listen, I really liked it, but Reema and Zoya…’ and my heart broke because he made it sound like I didn’t get it. He was like, ‘They also loved you,’ and I was like, ‘Thank God’.”

Advertisement

Sharing his Zoya story, Adarsh Gourav said that his first conversation with Zoya was on a video call. Elaborating on it, the Mom actor shared that he was shooting for Hostel Daze Season 2, and she Skyped him.

He continued, “This was before I read the script. She wanted to see and talk to me in general. So, Reema (Kagti) and Zoya were both on call, and she was like, ‘Oh my God! You look really young. How old are you?’ I think she wanted someone to look like 25-26, and I was that age. But I think I looked even younger. So, I’m like, no, ‘I’m this age and that,’ and also because of the perception of White Tiger and all, I think everybody was surprised at how I sounded in real life. Kyunki ussey pehle koi kaam zyada aaya nhi tha bahar (Because before that, not much of my work had come out). So, that was my first interaction,” Adarsh divulged, adding that he was very nervous and excited at the same time. After their conversation, he auditioned for his part and met with the filmmaker.

ALSO READ: Kho Gaye Hum Kahan song I Wanna See You Dance OUT: Ananya Panday, Siddhant-Adarsh groove to party anthem