EXCLUSIVE: Dunki to release on December 21 in international markets; SRK and Rajkumar Hirani have BIG plans

The union of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani on Dunki is among the biggest moments of Hindi Cinema. Two of the biggest icons of Indian Cinema are coming together on a slice-of-life entertainer, that speaks about illegal immigration. The film is presently in the editing stage and is gearing up for a theatrical release during the Christmas 2023 weekend. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the SRK and Rajkumar Hirani film will hit the big screen in the international markets a day before its already announced day of December 22.

Dunki is ready to go global with SRK and Rajkumar Hirani

“Dunki is expected to be a global phenomenon and all the stakeholders are keen to position it as a global offering from Indian Cinema. While Jawan’s campaign focused on the Southern market, with Dunki, Red Chillies will be going global with their appeal and messaging. Big plans are in place and the plans are locked to bring the film in the international markets on December 21, reaping the benefit of the extended holiday period,” revealed a source close to the development. Dunki is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Jio Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

The source further added that its going to be a full-fledged release in the international belts for Dunki on December 21. “Dunki team is going ahead with a full-day release on December 21 and not just late-night premiere shows. The idea is to maximize on word of mouth and get the audience excited for the conventional weekend from Friday to Sunday. SRK is the biggest Indian name in the international belts and with the support of global holidays, Dunki will do unimaginable numbers in the four-day weekend period before getting into Christmas holiday,” the source shared.

Dunki is confirmed for Christmas 2023 release

With Hombale Films announcing Prashanth Neel’s Salaar for Christmas 2023 weekend, there is also chatter in the industry of an early release in India. “Dunki test screens have already taken place and met with overwhelming responses. The team is confident to even go unconventional with the domestic release if need be, as the word of mouth will kick in even faster for the bigger days of the film business. A non-holiday Thursday release is also being considered at this point of time in India, but the exact release date is a card which they will be keeping close to their chest until November,” the source concluded.

While the all-India distributors of Dunki are still kept under wraps, the film will be released in the international markets by YRF International. There are talks of delay in the release of Dunki in some media sections, but at this point of time, Dunki is confirmed to explode during the Christmas 2023 weekend, with SRK looking to score a hattrick of blockbusters. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

