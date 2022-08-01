EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Shetty to start Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn from April; Calls it the biggest cop universe film

Rohit Shetty is the pioneer of what can be term the first ever cinematic universe of Indian cinema. The hit machine, who is among the most successful directors of modern era, has got Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar together as Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi for the Rohit Shetty cop universe. While his Cirkus with Ranveer Singh is all set for a release on December 23, Rohit in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla informs that the prep work for Singham 3 has already begun.

"We have already started working on Singham 3. It has been a long time since I made an out and out Singham film. We start the shoot next year in April. Ajay Sir is busy with his commitments and I am also busy with Cirkus. So, by April, we will start Singham 3. It is going to be the biggest cop universe ever that we have made till date," says Rohit, without divulging into any other details. Pulling off a multi-starrer in today's time is difficult and Rohit insists that for him, it isn't as difficult a task as his actors have complete faith in his skill set.

"Ajay sir and Akshay sir come from an old school, where they believe in doing multiple hero films. Ranveer has the faith that I will present him in the right way. I never faced the problem in making such cinema, but the young guys should not listen to their managers and start working on two hero films. They should leave their insecurity behind, otherwise, it will be difficult for the producers to make big scale films. After 2 years, again the content films will work. But for the next 2 to 3 years, it's going to be the thing to make big scale films in the right way with multiple heroes. Big scale is what the audience will come and watch," explains Rohit.

During Sooryavanshi promotions, Rohit had exclusively confirmed to Pinkvilla that a female cop will soon make an entry in his universe. Prod him for an update on the same and he signs off, "Yes, the female cop film is meant to happen and it will happen."

Meanwhile, Rohit's upcoming projects include Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra and Cirkus with Ranveer Singh. Read our exclusive detailed interview with the hit machine here, where he discussed his brand, the cinema that's working and even dissected the way forward for the Hindi Film Industry.

Also Read| Hit Machine Rohit Shetty on Cirkus, his brand & more: I don't try to please the ones who don't like my films