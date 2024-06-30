EXCLUSIVE: Abhijeet Bhattacharya recalls music directors he was close to didn't give him chance to sing after getting Shah Rukh Khan films

Abhijeet Bhattacharya is known for blessing Hindi music fans with some of the most memorable romantic tracks. From Chaand Taare to Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan, his songs still carry the magical effect they had years back.

However, it has been long since we have heard him sing for a Bollywood film. Recently during an exclusive podcast with Pinkvilla, the melodious singer opened up about the politics in the music industry which didn't let him work frequently off late.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya on not getting a fair chance to sing for films in the past few years

During a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, when Abhijeet Bhattacharya was asked if he has ever been criticized in a way that made him feel insulted but also inspired, the singer recalled being a victim of industry politics. "Mere saath bahut huya hai... jisme hota tha ki, music director ko jaise hi laga ke Shah Rukh Khan ki picture mil gayi... kitne bhi close ho mere woh music director, aisa lagta tha ki uska motive hi tha ke Abhijeet ko nahi gavaaunga (It has happened a lot with me. When music directors would get a Shah Rukh Khan film, they wouldn't give me a chance to sing, no matter how close I was to them)," he said.

Further explaining his point, the singer added, "Jabse mujhe award mila, aur koi film bahut badi blockbuster nahi thi Yes Boss, gaana bhi blockbuster nahi tha, lekin us time pe saare blockbusters ke beech mein ek non blockbuster tha, Border, Pardes, Dil To Pagal Hai. Aur idhar mujhe mil gaya. Kisi ko bhi mil sakta tha, aisa nahi hai ke mujhe hi milna tha... well deserved. Aur kitne music directors ko woh laga... uske baad dikha dikha ke mujhe woh bolte hain ke gaana tumse nahi gavayenge (When I won an award for my song in Yes Boss, mine was the only non-blockbuster song among all the blockbuster tracks from films like Border, Pardes and Dil To Pagal Hai. I don't say only I could've won the award, it could've gone to anyone. After that, many music directors would openly tell me that they won't give their song to me)."

He said music directors would think that the song was created by them and they own it. "Tum ek sunaar ho. Tumko heera bhi milega, chaandi bhi milega, tumko sona bhi milega. Tum ek sunaar ho, tum design bana sakte ho, tum khud heere nahi ho, tum khud sona nahi ho, tum chandi nahi ho, tum khud loha bhi nahi ho, tumko banana padhega (You are a goldsmith, you'll get diamond, gold, and silver. But you are not a diamond, gold, silver or iron yourself. You'll have to design it)," he said while adding that those music directors are still close to him.

Abhijeet's work front

Some of the best songs of Abhijeet include Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaaun, Tauba Tumhare Ishaare, Tan Tana Tan Tan, Waada Raha Sanam, Hum To Deewane Huye, and more. Recently, he has sung for films like The Purvanchal Files, Love You Loktantra, Coolie No 1 and more.

