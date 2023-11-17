EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif analyses different approach of Kabir Khan, AAZ and Maneesh Sharma towards Tiger films

Katrina Kaif is one of the most celebrated Bollywood actresses who continues to woo audiences. In her career spanning across three decades, the actress has been a part of some of the most iconic and loved Indian films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Singh Is Kiing, Welcome and many more. She is reaping praises for her performance as Zoya in Tiger 3, which is doing well for itself at the box office. Katrina Kaif graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive interview of hers, post the release of Tiger 3 this Diwali week.

Katrina Kaif Reveals The Difference In Approach Of The 3 Directors Of The Tiger Franchise

Katrina Kaif, in her exclusive interaction with Himesh Mankad from Pinkvilla, talked about how she felt about the love that her film Tiger 3 has got this Diwali, her rapport with Salman Khan, her love for the franchise and the futures of the Spy Universe. She also revealed how different the approach and personality of the three Tiger directors is from one another. When asked about the difference in approach of Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar and Maneesh Sharma towards the Tiger films and how different they are, Katrina said, "Kabir first conceptualized this concept. You have an Indian agent, you have a Pakistani agent and this incredible love story. So it all originated with him". She went on to say that Kabir is an incredibly collaborative director who is amiable and approachable. She concluded saying that the Ek Tha Tiger director was ahead of his time and has always been a forward thinker.

About Ali Abbas Zafar, Katrina said, "Tiger Zinda Hai was made by a wonderful friend of mine, Ali Abbas Zafar, who had written the story, again, with a very very clear vision. I remember discussing with him along the way as he was writing the film and he knew exactly what he wanted to deliver with that film. He again is someone who is really strong. He knows his mind. He has this natural affinity to the kind of big commercial films. That's his language and he excels in that language."

Explaining how Maneesh Sharma's vision is different from the former Tiger directors, Katrina said, "Maneesh Sharma I think is someone who really gets into character. He really gets into the details of the character. He wants to know the backstory. He wants to know what they are thinking. He wants to know what made them the people that they are today. And that's what I think gives this a new and a fresh spin-off"

Watch the full Pinkvilla interview of Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif Answers Which Is Her Favourite Film Of All The Tiger Films

When Katrina was asked about which is her favourite Tiger film of the 3 massively loved Tiger films, she answered saying that it is difficult since it is like a journey which is still ongoing and that she is attached to it, and thus she can't say. The actress kept mum when she was asked about her films following Merry Christmas which releases on 12th January, 2024.

