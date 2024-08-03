Salman Khan House Firing Case: Fresh details reveal Anmol Bishnoi’s plan to ‘create history’; his gang intended to acquire advanced firearms from Pakistan

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to firing, shooting, killing, and weapons which could be triggering for some readers.

Salman Khan’s house firing incident that took place on April 14 shook the country to the core and sent all forces on their toes to investigate the matter. Pinkvilla is at the forefront reporting every small or big development in this case and the latest one is a page from the 1735-page chargesheet which was filed a month ago.

The latest thread of information published by NDTV details a long conversation that accused gangster Anmol Bishnoi had with the shooters who opened fire outside Salman’s Galaxy apartment. A nine-minute audio clip retrieved by the cops during the investigation was a pep talk between Anmol and the shooters Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal where the gangster made sure the duo was filled with confidence.

A part of it read, “Lord Ram has blessed us. We will handle (Salman Khan) him. There is no problem, as long as it is in my control, I don't have any problem. Now it is do or die, either life or death. It is written by God. Either the bullets will be fired in the morning or we will sit at home. It is in your hands what to do and what not to do. If you work, then history will be created. You will fill the newspapers."

The chargesheet detailed how the planning was done from August 2023 to April 2024 and the investigation also revealed that the gang even intended to acquire advanced firearms from Pakistan. This included AK-47s, AK-92s, M16 rifles, and the Turkish-made Zigana pistol, which was the same weapon that was used for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on May 29, 2022.

"Don't be afraid at all while doing this work. Doing this work means bringing change in the society," Anmol Bishnoi further told the shooters adding that the Bishnoi Gang has a signature move that they shall follow. "You people will empty the magazine as soon as you reach outside Salman Khan's house," the shooters were told.

It was also revealed that a large network of about 60 to 70 people was deployed to track Salman’s every movement around his Mumbai residence, Panvel farmhouse, and the Goregaon Film City where the actor often shoots.

