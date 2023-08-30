EXCLUSIVE: After Dream Girl 2 success, Raaj Shaandilyaa to direct Rajkummar Rao in a family comedy

Raaj Shaandilyaa is currently riding high on the success of his newly released comic caper, Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead with Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, and Ananya Panday among others. While Raaj has already announced multiple films in the capacity of a producer, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that he has locked his next as a director too. According to sources close to the development, Raaj’s next is a family comedy with Rajkummar Rao in the lead.

Raaj Shaandilyaa to direct Rajkummar Rao next

“Raaj has been working on this subject all through the pandemic and has got Rajkummar Rao to lead the film. The conversations were happening much before the release of Dream Girl 2 and all the aspects are now on the paper. It’s a big-scale ensemble film, whose core conflict centers around a family,” revealed a source close to the development. The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar under his banner, T Series.

“Bhushan Kumar and Raaj Shaandilyaa have a long time commitment and the two are set to collaborate on not one but multiple films in the time to come. The journey begins with Rajkummar Rao-led family comedy. The duo is all set to bring in a big ensemble cast on board the film comprising of some of the most seasoned comedy icons of Hindi Cinema,” the source informed, adding further that the film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year.

The family entertainer goes on floors by end of 2023

“The prep work will begin in September and the team intends to take the film on floors by November/December this year. The yet untitled comic caper will hit the big screen in 2024,” the source concluded. Rajkummar Rao too is meanwhile doing multiple films with Bhushan Kumar, which also includes the Srikanth Bolla directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

Raaj also has a film with Sanjay Dutt under his reigns as a producer. The comic caper features Dutt as a Casanova, playing the part of an extramarital affair specialist. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

