Exclusive: After Silsila and Kabhi Kabhie, Amitabh Bachchan to recite Rumy Jafry’s poem for Chehre

There is no stopping Amitabh Bachchan, as even today, the Big B continues to be the busiest actors of Bollywood. Through the pandemic, the actor has completed multiple assignments and is all geared up for more. While he is presently shooting for Goodbye, we hear, Amitabh Bachchan has taken a break from that film to shoot a special video for his upcoming thriller, Chehre in Mumbai.

“After reciting poems for iconic films like Silsila and Kabhi Kabhie, Amitabh Bachchan will be reciting a poem written by Rumy Jafry for Chehre. The poem has been put to tune by Vishal and Shekhar, and the makers are shooting for a special track today in the city,” revealed a source close to the development. In April this year, Vishal and Shekhar had recorded the orchestral rendition of the title track with 107 musicians in Prague.

Producer, Anand Pandit confirmed the news saying, “Shekhar Ravjiani has composed the tune beautifully. And now Amit ji will lend his matchless voice and add another dimension altogether to the track. He is a perfectionist and everything he does, be it a small movement before the camera, an action sequence, a close-up, a song he has to hum, or just be silent, he gives the moment his all. And I am looking forward to seeing how he delivers the poem because it is going to be a once in a lifetime experience.”

The producer believes that Amitabh Bachchan’s voice will add another dimension to the poem, which captures the essence of this thriller. The poem acts more like the title song of Chehre. The thriller also features Emraan Hashmi in the lead with Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Rhea Chakraborty among others. It’s gearing up for a theatrical release soon. The movie was recently certified by the CBFC without any cuts and the makers now await the theatres to open across the country before announcing a release date.

