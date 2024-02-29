EXCLUSIVE: After Singham Again, Ajay Devgn to start shooting for Luv Ranjan’s De De Pyaar De 2 in June 2024

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rakul Preet Singh are reuniting with Luv Ranjan and Bhushan Kumar on the sequel of their 2019 romantic comedy, De De Pyaar De. We also reported that the sequel will kick off from where De De Pyaar De ended. While the first part dealt with Ashish’s (Ajay Devgn) side of the family to accept his relationship with 26-year-old Ayesha Khurana (Rakul Preet Singh), the sequel is about the reaction of Ayesha’s family to the relationship with a 50-year-old.

De De Pyaar De 2 on floors by June 2024

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ajay Devgn and the team are all set to start shooting for De De Pyaar De 2 by May end/Early June. “Ajay Devgn is presently busy shooting for Singham Again and Raid 2. Singham Again will be wrapped up by the end of May, whereas Raid 2 too will be completed in a similar period, notwithstanding some patchwork for the Rajkumar Gupta film in the following months. It’s by the end of May / early June, that Ajay Devgn switches from action and drama to comedy with De De Pyaar De 2,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Ajay is also very excited to dive into the world of De De Pyaar De 2. “It’s a romantic comedy with urban sensibilities and Ajay had a blast working with Luv Ranjan and his team on the first part. He loves this genre and is looking forward to starting the sequel with a fresh approach. While the first part was directed by Akiv Ali, the sequel will mark the debut of Anshul Sharma. The story is written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, and this one is said to be madder and crazier than the first instalment,” the source added.

Ajay Devgn gears up for a fruitful journey with franchises

Ajay Devgn is amongst the most bankable actors whose movie franchises across varied genres have gone on to be big commercial hits. After the Singham franchise, Golmaal franchise, and Drishyam franchise, De De Pyaar De is on its way to becoming a franchise. The aforementioned films aside, Ajay also has Dhamaal 4 and Son of Sardaar 2 lined up in the near future. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

