EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn and Luv Ranjan join hands for De De Pyaar De 2; Filming begins early 2024

Back in 2019, Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rakul Preet Singh came together for the Akiv Ali directorial De De Pyaar De produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Bhushan Kumar. The film marked the return of Ajay Devgn in the rom-com space and proved to be a sleeper hit at the box office in India. It also won appreciation for its content and had an open ending, which hinted at a probable sequel. Now 4 years after De De Pyaar De, the team is all set for a reunion on De De Pyaar De 2.

De De Pyaar De 2 to take the story of Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh forward

According to sources close to the development, De De Pyaar De 2 is in the making and is expected to go on floors early next year. “Ajay Devgn and Luv Ranjan met recently to lock the intricacies of De De Pyaar De 2. The writers of De De Pyaar De Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain have come up with a script that acts as an apt sequel to the film and, in fact, takes things a notch higher on the conflict front. While the first part dealt with Ashish’s (Ajay Devgn) side of the family to accept his relationship with 26-year-old Ayesha Khurana (Rakul Preet Singh), the sequel is about the reaction of Ayesha’s family to the relationship with a 50-year-old,” revealed a source close to the development.

Advertisement

While the script of De De Pyaar De 2 is written by the original writers it is being said that the film will be directed by Anshul Sharma who has been the Creative Director on Luv’s past films Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. If everything goes as planned, DDPD 2 will be Ajay Devgn’s next to go on floors after the Rohit Shetty directed Singham Again.

After Singham, Golmaal and Drishyam, its De De Pyaar De next for Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn is amongst the most bankable actors whose movie franchises across varied genres have gone on to be big commercial hits. After the Singham franchise, Golmaal franchise, and Drishyam franchise, De De Pyaar De is on its way to becoming a franchise. Luv Films remained unavailable for an official confirmation. Luv Ranjan’s last directorial Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar proved to be a box-office success with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi reunite 30 years after Andaz Apna Apna; Filming begins in January