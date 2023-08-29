EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi reunite 30 years after Andaz Apna Apna; Filming begins in January

Back in 1994, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi teamed up for the first time on the cult comedy, Andaz Apna Apna also starring Salman Khan in the lead. The film attained cult status over the years and is to date remembered as one of the most iconic comic capers of Indian Cinema. Ever since then, there has been talk about the reunion of the lead cast with the director. There have been attempts made by Rajkumar Santoshi to individually team up with both Aamir and Salman, but things didn’t materialize. However, Pinkvilla has now exclusively learnt that Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi are all set for a reunion.

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi reunite after 30 years

According to sources close to the development, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi are teaming up on an out-and-out entertainer, 30 years after their first collaboration on Andaz Apna Apna. “Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi have been discussing a subject for a while now and things have finally fallen into place. Aamir has loved what’s developed by Santoshi and has been sitting with him to work on all the aspects over the last few months,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film is presently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors in January 2024.

“Aamir and Rajkumar Santoshi are all set to bring their entertainer during the Christmas 2024 weekend. The prep work is going on in full swing and the film is all ready to roll out in January,” the source informed, adding further that this would be the 16th film from Aamir Khan’s banner, Aamir Khan Productions. “Aamir and Rajkumar Santoshi have inked a two-film deal. While Aamir has committed himself to act in the first of the two films, the second one will go on floors later in 2025. Aamir was taken aback by both the subjects and has happily associated himself with the director known for cults like Ghayal, Ghatak, Damini, Khakhee, Bhagat Singh among others,” the source shared.

Aamir Khan gears up to produce multiple films

The film will be produced by Aamir Khan with Jio Studios as his production partner, and it will be a part of a multi-film deal that Aamir has inked with Jio, the details of which we will be bringing out soon. This is a surprise from Aamir Khan for all his fans and a rather unexpected choice but trust Aamir to surprise his fans with the most unexpected choices. Apart from the Rajkumar Santoshi film, Aamir Khan is producing multiple films including the remakes of Champions and Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. He also has files like Lapata Ladies and Pritam Pyaare under his kitty. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Aamir Khan’s next.

