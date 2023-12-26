EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn to resume Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again from 2nd week of January
Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty and team are now gearing up for the next marathon schedule of Singham Again at Ramoji Film City from January. Detailed Report
Earlier in the month, it was widely reported that Ajay Devgn got injured on the sets of the Rohit Shetty-directed Singham Again. The actor was hit on his eyes, following which he was advised some rest by the doctors. He has recovered well and is now all roaring to get back into the world of Singham Again. According to our sources close to the development, Ajay Devgn is all-ready to resume shooting for the new schedule of Singham Again from the second week of January.
The show continues for Ajay Devgn
“On the day Ajay Devgn was hit on his eyes, he went to the doctor and quickly returned to the set to finish his work for the day as he believes in the philosophy of ‘Show Must Go On. Post that, Rohit continued to shoot for the film as planned with other artists and the crew at Golden Tobacco in Andheri. He recently called it a wrap on the Mumbai schedule and is now gearing up for the next marathon schedule of Singham Again at Ramoji Film City,” revealed a source close to the development.
The new Singham Again schedule will go on for over a month in Hyderabad. “All the members forming part of the principal cast will be joining the next schedule at some point of time, and Ajay Devgn will be constantly shooting for the film over a period of next 30 days,” the source added.
Singham Again is the most ambitious cop film of Hindi Cinema
Singham Again is the most ambitious film of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe marking the return of Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham. The film features him alongside Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Deepika Padukone as fellow cops, with Kareena Kapoor as the female lead. The film is slated to release during the Independence Day 2024 weekend and is touted to be the biggest cinematic attraction of 2023.
The film is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe that started with Singham followed by Singham Again, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. The filmmaker is introducing two new cops in Singham Again – Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
