Shaitaan Box Office Tuesday: Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan film remains unshakeable on day 5; Netts 7 crores in India

Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika and Janki Bodiwala among others remained rock-steady at the box office on first Tuesday as it netted around Rs 7 crores, just 5-7 percent down from first Monday. This takes the total of Shaitaan to Rs 69 crores after 5 days and the first week will close at a number of around Rs 80-81 crores, setting it up very well as it heads into its second week, where it is going to face some competition.

Shaitaan Is Expected To Be The Most Preferred Movie In India For 2nd Consecutive Week

Despite new competition from not just a major local release like Yodha but also from Kungfu Panda 4, a franchise that has found abundant love in India, the Ajay Devgn starrer will not just be hitting the Rs 100 crore nett India mark over the second weekend but also remain the first choice for Indian movigoers for its second consecutive week. Of all the 2024 releases, Shaitaan is one such film that has overdelivered vis-à-vis the expectations that the audiences had on it. The film reception post the pandemic is in the extremes and Shaitaan is on the right side of the extremes.

Shaitaan Targets A Global Lifetime Cume Of Over Rs 200 Crores Gross

Shaitaan is doing reasonably, internationally as it has grossed around 2.25 million dollars so far. A lifetime of around 4-4.5 million dollars is what the supernatural thriller targets. After 5 days, the global gross of Shaitaan stands at Rs 100 crore mark. The target will be for Shaitaan to gross Rs 200 crores and preferably even Rs 225 crores. For its costs, the result is excellent. Total recoveries of close to Rs 200 crores would only mean that Ajay Devgn will be going home with profits of around Rs 100 crores.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Shaitaan Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 15 crores 2 Rs 19 crores 3 Rs 20.50 crores 4 Rs 7.5 crores 5 Rs 7 crores Total Rs 69 crores in 5 days

Watch the Shaitaan Trailer

About Shaitaan

Kabir (Ajay Devgn) lives happily in his family of 4. On the way to their farmhouse, they stop over at a dhaba, where they get in touch with Vanraj (R Madhavan). Vanraj comes off as a simple and gentle man, and immediately wins them over. While bonding over tea and snacks, Vanraj offers Janvhi (Janki Bodiwala) a poisonous laddoo, that makes her do exactly what he says. Parting ways, he secretly asks her to have a packet of poisoned biscuits in the car heading towards their farmhouse. He follows them and then forces himself into the farmhouse. Very soon, he exercises control over the girl and makes her do crazy things. Will Kabir be able to save his family from the psychopath that Vanraj is?

Shaitaan In Theatres

Shaitaan plays at a theatre near you since the 8th of March, 2024. Tickets for the film can be booked from the box office outside theatres or through online ticketing platforms.

