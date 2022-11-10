EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn’s Rudra: The Edge of Darkness Season 2 is on the cards, confirms producer

Earlier this year, Ajay Devgn made his web series debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, which was the Indian adaptation of the British series Luther. Now, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, series producer Applause Entertainment’s CEO Sameer Nair opens up on the future of the show. Do they have plans to make a Season 2 of this psychological crime thriller? “Yes, ofcourse. There is actually. The original had it too. There is another cool idea that we are working on the side of that, as a parallel sort of thing. So that’s work in progress. We have all been a little caught up with things going on, so I need to have some discussions with the platform about that. So fingers crossed,” shares the filmmaker.

Meanwhile, his production house recently completed five years. Sameer Nair says that right from the beginning they have been conscious about wanting to do as much variety as possible to explore different genres and to tell unique stories. “We have actually done that when you think about it. We have done distinctive and different kinds of things, whether it’s Hostages and Criminal Justice, to Bhaukaal, Rudra and now Tanaav. So it has been a conscious effort to try and see what else we can do, and how we can do different things,” says Nair.