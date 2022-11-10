EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sarika, Neena Gupta on evolution of female characters in cinema and battling the star-system

In a recent conversation with Pinkvila, Uunchai actors Sarika and Neena Gupta opens up on the evolution of female characters in cinema, and on battling through star-system in an earlier male-dominated industry. “I have many stories about it. ‘Beta khana kha le, beta ghar kab aayega. Shadi kar le.’ Yehi hota tha. And struggling actors like me used to be told things like, ‘There will be a song for you in the flashback’. This was the role. Lalach kya tha, ‘Flashback mein hero ke saath gaana hoga’. There was nothing else. Thank God TV happened, so I could do some work,” says Neena Gupta.

Sarika adds that the situation is much better today. “It’s not us fighting against male domination, it’s not like that. I think that whole system was so old, passé and quite silly you know the way… I am talking about the times before I took my first break. See the industry I have seen changing in three different times, but the first was like bad make-up, heavy make-up, everything was something else you know,” shares Sarika.