EXCLUSIVE: Watch out for Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan; the negative force in AI world

The Ali Abbas Zafar-directed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran has been the talk of the town ever since its official announcement. It’s among the most ambitious projects of Pooja Entertainment, and the makers have carved out a sustained marketing campaign for the film starting with a teaser launch on Republic Day, as reported by Pinkvilla before. The film is presently in the post-production stage and our sources inform us that the antagonist, Prithviraj Sukumaran, is among the major highlights of this action thriller.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff fight Prithviraj who creates evils in today’s world

“Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an action thriller set against the backdrop of evils in today’s world. While the world is thinking of it as a face-off between Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Ali Abbas Zafar has mounted it as a two-hero film of Akshay and Tiger teaming up on a common mission,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the script is written in a way that the negative force warrants the union of two action heroes.

“Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the part of a robotic scientist dealing with AI and Drones. He’s the anti-hero with a strong emotional backdrop, which will make the cat-and-mouse game between the heroes and the villain even more exciting. Ali and his team have even got a special look in place for Prithviraj, which will be unveiled slowly, leading to the release of the film. The team has knowingly kept the look and other aspects of his character,” the source added.

Akshay takes a 6 month theatrical gap for BMCM

Talking of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the film is presently in the post-production stage and is all set to release during the Eid 2024 weekend. The film will be Akshay Kumar’s first release post a 6-month gap that he is maintaining in his theatrical calendar. According to the source, Khiladi is also aware of the potential and expectations of the audience from BMCM and hence keeps his presence exclusive for the film, rather than multiple releases in a short span.

Talking of Prithviraj, he is among the most celebrated actors in Malayalam cinema and is presently gearing up for the release of Salaar with Prabhas. The actor over the years has made his name for his credible work and is touted to be an actor with phenomenal script sense. Post Salaar, his next will be Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

