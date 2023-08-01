EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar gets PVR Pictures on board to distribute OMG 2; Big trailer splash all across India

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 has finally received its censor certificate. The Amit Rai directorial, starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam has been certified ‘A – Adults Only’ with an approved run-time of 2 hours 36 minutes. We also revealed that OMG 2 has been passed without any cuts. There are some scenes, dialogues and characters which have been modified by the makers after discussion with the censor board members, but overall narrative remains the same.

PVR Pictures to release OMG 2 at key territories

And now, we have another exclusive information on the release plan of OMG 2. According to our sources close to the development, Viacom 18 has signed on with PVR Pictures to distribute the film in some of the key territories of India. “After self-releasing Mission Impossible 7 and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Viacom 18 has got PVR Pictures to distribute OMG 2 in Punjab, Nizam Andhra, Mysore, CP, CI, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Kerala, Bihar, Assam and Orissa,” revealed a source close to the development.

Viacom 18 will release the film in Mumbai, Delhi UP, Mysore and Tamil Nadu. “With this move, Viacom will also hope to secure good showcasing in the PVR Inox properties all across the country in the clash scenario with Gadar 2. The social comedy, OMG 2 caters to the urban audience, and this move from the film producers will help the film have the showcasing it deserves at the national chain properties,” the source added.

Akshay Kumar & co ready to carpet bomb with OMG 2 trailer

The exhibition giant is a dominant force in the market with over 1700 screens across the country, which is growing by the day. “With 10 days to release, PVR will screen the OMG 2 trailer across properties in India and also put up the marketing assets for inform the viewers about their arrival. It’s going to be a carpeting bombing scenario of OMG 2 at PVR Inox over the coming 10 days, leading to it’s release on August 11. The makers will also attract the loyal PVR audience with this unique strategic alliance,” the source added.

Talking of OMG 2, the film is a sequel to the 2012 cult, Oh My God and the team is confident to recreate the same magic at the box office upon its release. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on OMG 2.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 gets censor clearance with ‘No Cuts’; CBFC suggests ‘Modifications’