BREAKING: Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 gets censor clearance with ‘No Cuts’; CBFC suggests ‘Modifications’

OMG 2 has been in the discussion for the last few weeks due to the issues faced by the film from the Central Board of Film Certification. After all the discussions with officials, the social dramedy has finally received its censor certificate. The Amit Rai directorial, starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam has been certified ‘A – Adults Only’ with an approved run-time of 2 hours 36 minutes.

OMG 2 Has Been Passed By The Censor Board Without Any Cuts

The social media has been buzzing over the last few days about the cuts that the film will have to undergo due to the censorship issues. However, according to our sources close to the development, the film won’t be having any cuts. “After all the discussions, the film has been passed without any cuts. There are some scenes, dialogues and characters which have been modified bu the makers after discussion with the censor board members,” revealed a source.

OMG 2 Will Be Releasing On August 11, 2023. There Is No Postponement Whatsoever

The battle between the OMG 2 team and the CBFC has been going on for the last 2 weeks and this is finally a victory for the creative team. “The rumour mills were circulating reports about a delay in film’s release but there is no truth to those reports. OMG 2 will release on August 11 as scheduled and the aggressive marketing campaign will begin now leading to its release. The trailer is expected to drop in the next 2 days,” the source informed.

OMG 2 Makers Opted For 'A' Certification Since The 'UA' Certification Would Hamper The Narrative Of The Film

OMG 2 team was initially fighting for a U/A Certificate; however, the idea was dropped after the revising committee asked for a lot of cuts in the narrative. “For U/A certificate, the committee had asked for a lot of cuts, which hampered the narrative of the film. The makers didn’t want to compromise with the sanctity of the film and hence they chose to go ahead with an adults only certification. They have respected the modifications suggested by the board, and will go ahead with an A certificate providing an uncompromised story-telling experience to the audience,” the source added.

OMG 2 Is A Sequel To The Cult Film Oh My God

Talking of OMG 2, the film is a sequel to the 2012 cult, Oh My God and the team is confident to recreate the same magic at the box office upon its release. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on OMG 2.

