EXCLUSIVE: Ali Abbas Zafar explains use of VFX in films; Spills details of massive explosion in climax of BMCM

Ali Abbas Zafar is among the most successful Indian directors currently. He has delivered massive theatrical successes through his career and given memorable films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai among many others. He graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his, ahead of the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, where he answered some hot, brewing questions related to his much awaited upcoming film and also shared what he will be focusing on next, after the release of BMCM.

Ali Abbas Zafar Talks About His Vision For Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview conducted by Himesh Mankad, Ali Abbas Zafar shared what his vision for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been, since its inception. He shared, "The attempt was to try and do something old school where everything is attempted for real; Whether you use the real stars, whether you use the stunt doubles in some death-defying sequences, or you shoot the film at real locations. We were very clear. When I met Akshay (Kumar) sir and Tiger (Shroff), they said, 'You are writing these scenes that are happening in the middle of the street in London. Where will you shoot?'. I said, 'We will shoot it in the middle of the street in London'".

When the duo questioned him about how it would be possible to shoot there, Ali assured them that he had prepared enough for the film and that he conducted three scouts spanning across a year and a half to ensure that the shoot for the film is extremely smooth. He confirmed that they shot on Lambert bridge, which is right next to Big Ben, where they blocked the bridge for two days. The shoot also happened in Scotland and Abu Dhabi among other countries.

Ali Abbas Zafar Talks About The Limited Use Of Visual Effects In His Films

Talking about the limited use of visual effects in his films, Ali said, "So the idea was that whatever we feel while making the film, somewhere or the other, people who watch it will exactly feel the same. My idea was that if we have to blow up a car or if we have to attempt a bike jump, we will really attempt it, with enough safety. So that people feel that we have taken the action to a new zone, but at the same time, it feels very relatable."

He continued, "I come from the school of filmmaking where I feel that VFX needs to be a support tool. I am not saying that there is no VFX in this film. Obviously, today, every film needs the support of VFX. But what is really important is that we have already provided 80 percent of live footage to the VFX studio to enhance. For 80-90 percent of the film, there is real Akshay sir, real Tiger, real Prithviraj (Sukumaran) and real Manushi (Chhillar). And then there are stunts which I can't put my actors through because it's practically impossible."

Ali Abbas Zafar Stresses On The Safety Of Every Individual On The Movie Sets

Stressing on the safety of his team, Ali said, "I am not going to risk anyone's life. And when we make an action film, our main thing is that no one should get hurt. At the end of the day, we are making a movie and the movie is not real. It is heightened reality. So safety comes in a lot. To minimise those injuries and to minimise accidents, we prep a lot, we rehearse a lot. So, I think when you watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, somewhere or the other, you will feel the thrill. You will feel that a lot of stuff in the film has been attempted for real."

Ali Candidly Talks About An Explosion In The Climax Of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Ali lastly candidly spoke about one of the biggest explosions shot on camera, in the climax of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He said, "I think we have attempted the biggest explosion on camera; Which is almost 3 kgs of TNT. Which is huge, with a lot of petrol. It happens in the climax of the film. There is a shot of it in the trailer when Akshay sir and Tiger are in the car and there is a huge explosion. I think it is one of the biggest explosions to be attempted on camera. The heatwave was so strong that we, who were standing 100 metres away from the explosion, could still feel the gush of heat."

Now what Ali Abbas Zafar has shared has taken our excitement for the film even higher. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan plays at a theatre near you from the 10th of April, 2024. How excited are you for this movie?

