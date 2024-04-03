EXCLUSIVE: Ali Abbas Zafar says he wants to make a 'jilted lover film with lots of action' with Shah Rukh Khan

Ali Abbas Zafar is among the most celebrated directors in modern times. The filmmaker has delivered gargantuan successes like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai in his career spanning over 10 years. He is all set for the release of his next movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha and others. The director graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his ahead of his massive release.

Ali Abbas Zafar Wishes To Direct Shah Rukh Khan In A Jilted Lover Film With Lots Of Action

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Ali Abbas Zafar was asked about the kind of way he would like to present Shah Rukh Khan, if they happened to work on a film together. The director immediately answered, "With Shah Rukh sir, I think I want to make a jilted lover film with him, with a lot of action. Like an intense jilted lover because he is the king of romance and if you can mix those two genres together; If you can bring thrill, can do high intensity romance and give a gun in his hand, it will be very very cool". The way Ali described the kind of film he would like to make with Shah Rukh Khan is a proof of how well he knows how to presents his actors.

Ali Abbas Zafar Shares Why His Job In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Became Easy

Ali Abbas Zafar, in his conversation with Himesh Mankad, also emphasised on how easy his job becomes if his actors are well-trained in action, referring to his lead duo in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan - Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The Tiger Zinda Hai director said, "Because they are gymnasts, because they are athletes, because they are true-blood martial artists, it is easier for them to adapt. Every actor who does not have that kind of sensories, motions or reflexes; If anything goes wrong, what will I do!"

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan releases in theatres on the 10th of April, 2024. The advance bookings for the film will open in just a few days. What are your expectations from the movie?

