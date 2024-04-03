Mission Mangal to Kesari, Top 5 openings of Akshay Kumar; Will Bade Miyan Chote Miyan secure place in list?

2024 has been a good year for Bollywood so far with films like Shaitaan, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Article 370, and Crew throwing big surprises. But the lack of a big grosser has been there throughout the first quarter. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff led upcoming action thriller is expected to fill the gap but the film has its challenges.

The music of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan hasn't created the desired impact resulting in lack of buzz. Being an Eid release will benefit the film but the clash with Ajay Devgn led Maidaan will take away a major part of its share. Considering all this, the practical expectations from the film will be to at least give Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff a strong comeback because both stars have been going through a tough phase of their career in the past few years.

As the film gets close to its release, the trade is busy making estimates around the opening day of the film. While a huge opening is unlikely if it manages to be among the Top 5 openers of Akshay Kumar, it'll be a sigh of relief and will give the film a chance at the box office.

Top 5 openers of Akshay Kumar

1) Mission Mangal - The 2019 film based on ISRO's successful Mars mission released at the box office amid huge hype. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film had Akshay Kumar in the lead along with Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sonakshi Sinha among others. The film took an opening of Rs 28.50 crore approx which stands as the best opening of Akshay's career.

Advertisement

2) Sooryavanshi - Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif led Sooryavanshi got delayed due to lockdown. Despite big offers from OTT platforms, director Rohit Shetty decided to wait for cinemas to open because he had made the film for big screens. When it released on Diwali 2021, the film proved to be the best opening post-lockdown release. With a first day of Rs 26 crore, it stands tall as the 2nd highest opening of AK.

3) Gold - Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead along with Amit Sadh, Mouni Roy, and others, this period sports drama released on August 15, 2018, and clashed with John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate. Despite the clash, the film managed to earn Rs 23.50 crore approx on Day 1.

4) Kesari - Based on the Battle of Sargarhi, Akshay Kumar led 2019 film Kesari was a Holi release. Also starring Parineeti Chopra, the film generated good buzz before release thanks to the subject and music. The film collected Rs 20.50 crore on the first day which is the star's 4th highest opening till now.

5) 2.0 - Akshay Kumar played a much-hyped antagonist in the sequel of Rajinikanth's Robot. The 2018 film collected Rs 19.75 crore at the box office upon release.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will need to target at least Rs 20 crore mark on the opening day to stand among Akshay Kumar's one of the top-grossers. The target is not huge but only time will tell where it finally lands.

More About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the upcoming action-thriller starring two of the biggest action stars in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the main antagonist, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Bose Roy in pivotal roles.

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is expected to be a globe-trotting spy action thriller with two soldiers Firoz and Rakesh trying to stop Kabir, a revenge-seeking scientist, who is keen on using AI to destroy India. Initially scheduled to release in December last year, the film is now all set to arrive in theaters on April 10, 2024, coinciding with Eid.

ALSO READ: PIC: Akshay Kumar sets husband goals; Twinkle Khanna says he makes her laugh on dates even after decades