EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhat to headline Vasan Bala’s next action thriller, produced by Karan Johar

Since her debut with Student of the Year in 2012, Alia Bhatt has collaborated with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions on 11 movies. Over the years, they have successfully delivered box office hits such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Dear Zindagi, and Raazi, among others, which not only established Alia as one of the biggest names in showbiz but also displayed her range and talent as an actress, earning her numerous accolades and critical acclaim. Alia is now headlining Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a new-age love story that raises questions about love, family, and the meaning of breaking away from generations of family traditions in the name of love. The film, also starring Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 28.

Pinkvilla has now exclusively learned that Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar are extending their association further and have already locked in their 12th project together. Sources have informed us that Alia is next doing an action thriller for Dharma Productions, exploring territory she has never attempted before. The yet-untitled project is a prison break story, directed by Vasan Bala, known for helming critically-acclaimed movies like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Monica, O My Darling. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors around September this year.

"Vasan Bala is known for his distinct storytelling and unconventional narratives. His film with Alia Bhatt also promises to be a refreshing and unique cinematic experience for Hindi audiences. Alia will be seen playing one of the most challenging roles of her career in this movie, and she is excited to go on this new adventure and explore a genre she hasn’t attempted before. Bala has written a cracking jailbreak story, and people who are aware of this project are already excited about it. This is going to be a heck of an interesting movie," a source close to the project told us, adding further that the film will feature an ensemble of talented supporting characters, and casting for that is currently underway.

Alia Bhatt is expected to start shooting for this film in September 2023, and soon after finishing it, she will head to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra, scheduled to begin production in February 2024. Subsequently, Alia is set to join the YRF Spy Universe as its first female super-agent to have a standalone spy film of her own. The espionage thriller, however, is still in the development stage and will get off the ground only in the second half of 2024. The YRF action spectacle is slated to be the 8th film in the YRF Spy Universe, following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, War 2, and Tiger vs. Pathaan.

We reached out to the official representatives of Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt for a confirmation. However, we are yet to hear back from them.

