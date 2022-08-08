EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Italy for a vacation

Even as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s song ‘Deva Deva’ from Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is reportedly receiving a lot of love from the audience, the much loved couple have now taken off for a short vacation before they start promoting their upcoming fantasy adventure film. The duo were spotted at the Mumbai airport yesterday, as they left for their European holiday. We have learnt that Ranbir and Alia have taken off to Italy for around a week to spend some time with each other.

The last few months have been very busy for Ranbir and Alia. Soon after wrapping up the international schedules of Luv Ranjan’s as yet untitled directorial, RK got busy with the promotions of Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera. Meanwhile, Alia was shooting for her Hollywood project in the UK, and soon after returning to the city she started promoting Jasmeet K Reen’s Darlings. According to a source, the couple wanted to spend some quality time with each other, and had planned this holiday for a while. They are expected to return to the bay by August 14.

Ranbir and Alia are soon going to step into one of the most beautiful phases of their lives, parenthood. Alia had announced her pregnancy on Instagram on June 27. She had captioned the image as, “Our baby ….. coming soon”. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranbir had expressed his excitement on becoming a father soon. “Well, I don’t know what I can say because this journey is about to begin. But I'm thrilled, ecstatic, scared and terrified but very grateful. It’s a gift from God and I hope I can be at the best version of myself in this role,” RK had said.

