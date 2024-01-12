EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun and Sukumar target to wrap Pushpa 2 by May 2024; On track for Independence Day release

Over the last few weeks, there has been a chatter within the industry about the probable delay in the release of the Sukumar-directed Pushpa 2: The Rule led by Allu Arjun with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Soon after, the makers cleared the air multiple times and announced that the film would hit the big screen during the Independence Day 2024 period as scheduled. The author himself has heard the reports of a delay but it turns out to be a false tip-off. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the shooting of Pushpa 2 is going on in full swing with Allu Arjun and co-allotting bulk dates to Sukumar.

Sukumar aims to wrap up Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun by May 2024

A source close to the development shares, “Sukumar and Allu Arjun are committed to wrap up shooting for Pushpa 2 by end of May 2024. Around 100 days of shoot still remains and the team will be shooting continuously over the next 5 months before calling it a wrap. Sukumar has his pattern of shooting and editing the film, as all the stuff that’s written, is shot and directly taken on the edit table. Ones who work with Sukumar know his style of working and the ace filmmaker is shooting for the film as planned.” The source further informs that all the actors have allotted bulk dates to Sukumar and will be available for Pushpa 2 as and when needed on the set.

“The high-on VFX shots have been planned and shot in advance, whereas the dramatic portions side-by-side of the songs will be kept towards the concluding parts of the shoot. The makers will kick off their promotional campaign post that and bring it on August 15,” the source informs, adding further, “It’s an extended holiday period and the makers are in no mood to miss out on the date. The 10-days has multiple holidays – right from Independence Day to Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami – and given that it’s the most awaited film of the season, they want to tap onto the holiday period. There is enough buffer time too as the August 15 date has been decided keeping all the unexpected delays in mind.”

Pushpa 2 gears up to be twice more dramatic than Pushpa

According to the source, Sukumar has taken things a notch higher in Pushpa 2 as the film is twice more dramatic than the first part, with a stark increase in elevation moments for the protagonist. DSP’s music is also designed to hit the bulls eye and the makers are confident to live up to the humongous pre-release expectations that the audience has from the film. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Pushpa 2.

