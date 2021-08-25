EXCLUSIVE: Amitabh Bachchan on Chehre and 52 years in Bollywood: ‘I am always eager to listen to new ideas’

Amitabh Bachchan made his acting debut with Saat Hindustani, which released on November 7. 1969. 52 years later, the megastar continues to have some of the most exciting projects in his kitty. The Big B is gearing up for the theatrical release of Chehre on August 27 and he insists that the medium of film is very exciting and he is always eager to hear new ideas.

“The medium of films itself is exciting. It's such an interesting and creative journey that all of us take. Whenever a new film or new work comes my way, it interests me to know what it involves, what would be my character and what the story would be, i am always eager to listen to new ideas. This keeps me going,” the legendary actor exclusively told Pinkvilla. Chehre will be the first big ticket entertainer for Amitabh Bachchan since the world was hit by Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The thriller pits him against Emraan Hashmi with director Rumy Jafry setting the story against the backdrop of a mock courtroom drama. The Anand Pandit production was initially gearing up for a theatrical release in the month of April, however, the same was delayed due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. Chehre would now be the second Hindi film after fronted Bell Bottom to release on the big screen, taking a step towards revival of cinema halls.

Amitabh Bachchan continues to be the busiest actor of Bollywood even today with films like Brahmastra, Jhund, Nag Ashwin’s next, MayDay, The Intern, and Sooraj Barjatya’s Oonchai among others in his kitty. While he has wrapped up shooting for Brahmastra and Jhund, the other films are expected to be completed by mid of next year. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla, as we will bring more exclusives on the Big B soon.

