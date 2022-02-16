EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday says her father Chunky credits Bappi Lahiri for his career: ‘We will all miss him’

Bappi Lahiri passed away on the night of February 15. Soon after the news of his unfortunate demise came out, Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, “Today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi Da, your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti.” Many other celebrities including Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, and Priyanka Chopra, expressed their grief on social media.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, actress Ananya Panday too remembered the legendary singer-composer. “We all are fans of his music. We feel like the industry has lost its golden charm. My dad always credits Bappi Da (for) giving him his career because he has composed my dad’s most iconic songs, be it “Laal Dupatte Wali” or “Tutak Tutak”. So my dad has such fond memories with him, and we will all miss him. But his music will live forever,” she says. Ananya’s actor-father Chunky Panday was spotted at Bappi Lahiri’s residence earlier today.

In an earlier conversation, Madhuri Dixit too had paid a tribute to Bappi Da. “The last time I met Bappi Da was when he was on our reality show, Dance Deewane. He had come there and we had played all his popular songs, and the dancers had danced to it. I have danced to so many of his songs, “Tamma Tamma” being one of the best songs that I have had of Bappi Da, and one in a film called Prem Pratigyaa “Pyar Kabhi Kam Nahi Karna, Koi Sitam Kar Lena”, it's a beautiful song,” the actress had said.

