It's Official: Katrina Kaif flaunts baby bump in first pic with Vicky Kaushal; calls it ‘best chapter of our lives’

For a long time now, there have been rumors about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif being pregnant with their first child. But now, the couple decided to break the news and make it official. The lovebirds dropped an adorable picture of the actor holding his wife’s bump, and well, this is what fans had been waiting for desperately. Little Kaushal is on its way, and we bet fans are already jumping with joy.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announce pregnancy

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took to their Instagram handles to make a joint announcement about their pregnancy. In the post, we can see the couple holding a Polaroid with a black and white picture of them. In it, we can see the lovebirds twinning in white clothes.

The actress wore a white colored sleeveless top as she looked down on her bump with a cute smile on her face. Vicky, who is wearing a white tee as well, holds her baby bump with so much love and care. Sharing this picture, the couple wrote, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

Recently, a report in Bollywood Hungama had revealed that Katrina Kaif was not only pregnant but already in her third trimester. The news portal even reported an expected delivery date, which is between October 15 and October 30.

From the past couple of events, Vicky has been making his presence alone without his wife, which made fans speculate about the reason even more. Now with the official announcement, fans have been going crazy.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s work front

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Chhaava, which broke several box office records. Now he has a couple of exciting films in his kitty. The actor is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming directorial Love & War, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Soon after completing the complex romantic drama, the actor will begin the training for Mahavatar, which is among the most anticipated Indian movies.

Katrina, on the other hand, was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

