Unmasking the real dancer behind iconic Gupt song used in The B***ds of Bollywood

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan, debuted on the OTT giant Netflix on September 18, 2025. The action comedy series has been receiving rave reviews, particularly for its meta humor.

As the show aired, the song Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela from Gupt went viral after being featured in the show. However, did you know that the dancer in the original song is also named Bobby?

Is Bobby Deol’s Gupt dancer also named Bobby?

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the dancer accompanying Bobby Deol in the song Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela is indeed named Bobby. The song recently went viral on the internet for its creative inclusion in the show’s narrative.

For those unversed, The Ba***ds of Bollywood features Bobby Deol in the role of Ajay Talvar, a superstar. His famous film Sailaab reused a scene and song from Gupt.

In the song, the Gupt dancer’s face was digitally replaced with that of Mona Singh, who plays the role of Neeta. This moment serves as a crucial narrative device, making it one of the show’s most inventive sequences.

More about The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Ba***ds of Bollywood follows the story of Aasmaan Singh, a rising Bollywood star whose debut movie becomes a blockbuster. Following his newfound success, Aasmaan must navigate the internal politics and balance his personal relationships.

In addition, he faces a challenge in the form of Ajay Talvar, a veteran superstar who disapproves of Aasmaan and opposes him starring alongside his daughter, Karishma.

With Bobby Deol playing the co-lead, the series features a strong ensemble cast including Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Meherzan Mazda, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, and many more in key roles.

The web series also includes cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Arshad Warsi, Emraan Hashmi, SS Rajamouli, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and many more celebrities playing themselves.

Directed by Aryan Khan, the show is co-written by him along with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. The musical tracks are composed by Shashwat Sachdev, Anirudh Ravichander, and Ujwal Gupta, with Sachdev also providing the background scores.

