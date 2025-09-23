Sundarakanda OTT Release: When and where to watch Nara Rohith, Sridevi Vijaykumar’s romantic comedy online

Sundarakanda, starring Nara Rohith, has finally made its way to the streaming space after completing its theatrical run. Here are the OTT details about the film. Sundarakanda starts streaming on the OTT platform JioHotstar from September 23, 2025, i.e., today. The romantic comedy’s streaming details were shared by the OTT giant via their X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Sharing the update, they wrote, “No two love stories are the same! Get ready to experience #Sundarakanda from September 23rd exclusively on JioHotstar!”

Official trailer and plot of Sundarakanda

Sundarakanda is a quirky romantic comedy drama that follows the life of Siddhartha, a man who is turning 40. A stubborn bachelor, he has 5 non-negotiable ideals for his ideal life partner, making it difficult to find love.

His life takes a turn when he falls for Eira, a young student at the college where he works as a lecturer. However, when Vaishnavi, his old school love, returns to his life, things become complicated.

Whether Siddhartha finally finds love and how his life unfolds form the central narrative of the movie.

Cast and crew of Sundarakanda

Sundarakanda features Nara Rohith in the lead role, with Sridevi Vijaykumar and Virti Vaghani as co-leads. The supporting cast includes Vasuki Anand, Naresh Vijay Krishna, Sathya, Ajay, VTV Ganesh, Abhinav Gomatam, Raghu Babu, Raghu Karumanchi, among others.

The movie is written and directed by Venkatesh Nimmalapudi and produced by Santhosh Chinnapolla, Gowtham Reddy, and Rakesh Mahankalli under the banner of Sandeep Picture Palace.

Sundarakanda has musical tracks and scores composed by Leon James. With Pradeesh M Varma handling the cinematography, Rohan Chillale served as the editor. The film received average responses from critics upon its theatrical release.

Nara Rohith’s previous movie

Before Sundarakanda, Nara Rohith appeared in the action drama flick Bhairavam. The movie followed the story of Seenu, a trusted confidante of two childhood friends whose ideals and loyalties are tested when betrayal strikes.

The film starred Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in the lead role with Manchu Manoj and Nara Rohith as co-leads. It was the remake of the Tamil flick Garudan, which starred Soori.

