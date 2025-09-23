4 Hollywood OTT Releases This Week: Fantastic Four, Alice in Borderland Season 3, Hotel Costiera, And More

This week brings an exciting lineup of Hollywood OTT releases, including Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot, the Italian thriller Hotel Costiera, and Netflix hits like Alice in Borderland Season 3 and House of Guinness. Fans can look forward to a mix of superhero action, survival drama, historical storytelling, and regional thrillers. Here’s a detailed look at what’s streaming and releasing between September 22 and 28.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn Director: Matt Shakman

Matt Shakman Language: English

English Genre: Superhero, Action, Adventure

Superhero, Action, Adventure Release date: September 23

The 37th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Fantastic Four: First Steps, marks a fresh reboot of the superhero franchise. The movie follows the story of four young scientists who gain extraordinary powers after a scientific experiment goes wrong. They must learn to harness their abilities and work together to stop a growing threat. Fans of Marvel can expect thrilling action sequences, high-tech visual effects, and engaging character arcs as the Fantastic Four step into the MCU.

Hotel Costiera

Cast: Jesse Williams

Jesse Williams Director: Gabriele Muccino

Gabriele Muccino Language: Italian

Italian Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Action, Drama, Thriller Release date: September 24

Set against the stunning Amalfi Coast, Hotel Costiera is an Italian action drama that follows a former Marine, played by Jesse Williams, who gets entangled in a mysterious disappearance. As he digs deeper, he uncovers secrets that put him in danger, forcing him to rely on his training and instincts. The series combines suspenseful storytelling with the picturesque backdrop of coastal Italy, making it an engaging watch for thriller and drama enthusiasts.

Alice in Borderland Season 3

Cast: Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya

Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya Director: Shinsuke Sato

Shinsuke Sato Language: Japanese

Japanese Genre: Survival, Thriller, Sci-Fi

Survival, Thriller, Sci-Fi Release date: September 25

Netflix’s popular Japanese survival thriller Alice in Borderland returns with its third season, plunging viewers into a dystopian Tokyo filled with more dangerous games. The characters face increasingly high-stakes challenges that test their wit, courage, and loyalty. Season 3 promises new twists, intense action sequences, and deeper explorations of the characters’ pasts and motivations. Fans of the series can expect gripping suspense and emotional depth in this latest installment.

House of Guinness

Cast: Sam Reid, Charlotte Riley

Sam Reid, Charlotte Riley Director: Tom Vaughan

Tom Vaughan Language: English

English Genre: Historical Drama

Historical Drama Release date: September 25

From the makers of Peaky Blinders, House of Guinness is an Irish historical drama chronicling the struggles and triumphs of the Guinness family in 1868 Dublin. The story explores family rivalries, business battles, and the effort to establish the Guinness legacy amid social and political challenges. With high production values, period-accurate settings, and compelling performances, the show is set to attract fans of historical dramas and family sagas alike.

