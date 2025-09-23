4 Hollywood OTT Releases This Week: Fantastic Four, Alice in Borderland Season 3, Hotel Costiera, And More
Check out this week’s top Hollywood OTT releases, including Marvel’s Fantastic Four, Alice in Borderland Season 3, Hotel Costiera, and House of Guinness.
This week brings an exciting lineup of Hollywood OTT releases, including Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot, the Italian thriller Hotel Costiera, and Netflix hits like Alice in Borderland Season 3 and House of Guinness. Fans can look forward to a mix of superhero action, survival drama, historical storytelling, and regional thrillers. Here’s a detailed look at what’s streaming and releasing between September 22 and 28.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
- Cast: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn
- Director: Matt Shakman
- Language: English
- Genre: Superhero, Action, Adventure
- Release date: September 23
The 37th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Fantastic Four: First Steps, marks a fresh reboot of the superhero franchise. The movie follows the story of four young scientists who gain extraordinary powers after a scientific experiment goes wrong. They must learn to harness their abilities and work together to stop a growing threat. Fans of Marvel can expect thrilling action sequences, high-tech visual effects, and engaging character arcs as the Fantastic Four step into the MCU.
Hotel Costiera
- Cast: Jesse Williams
- Director: Gabriele Muccino
- Language: Italian
- Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller
- Release date: September 24
Set against the stunning Amalfi Coast, Hotel Costiera is an Italian action drama that follows a former Marine, played by Jesse Williams, who gets entangled in a mysterious disappearance. As he digs deeper, he uncovers secrets that put him in danger, forcing him to rely on his training and instincts. The series combines suspenseful storytelling with the picturesque backdrop of coastal Italy, making it an engaging watch for thriller and drama enthusiasts.
Alice in Borderland Season 3
- Cast: Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya
- Director: Shinsuke Sato
- Language: Japanese
- Genre: Survival, Thriller, Sci-Fi
- Release date: September 25
Netflix’s popular Japanese survival thriller Alice in Borderland returns with its third season, plunging viewers into a dystopian Tokyo filled with more dangerous games. The characters face increasingly high-stakes challenges that test their wit, courage, and loyalty. Season 3 promises new twists, intense action sequences, and deeper explorations of the characters’ pasts and motivations. Fans of the series can expect gripping suspense and emotional depth in this latest installment.
House of Guinness
- Cast: Sam Reid, Charlotte Riley
- Director: Tom Vaughan
- Language: English
- Genre: Historical Drama
- Release date: September 25
From the makers of Peaky Blinders, House of Guinness is an Irish historical drama chronicling the struggles and triumphs of the Guinness family in 1868 Dublin. The story explores family rivalries, business battles, and the effort to establish the Guinness legacy amid social and political challenges. With high production values, period-accurate settings, and compelling performances, the show is set to attract fans of historical dramas and family sagas alike.
ALSO READ: The Black Rabbit Ending Explained: How Vince and Jake’s Story Concludes in the Netflix Finale