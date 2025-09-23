71st National Film Awards: Gauri Khan pens emotional note for Shah Rukh Khan, says 'I'm designing a special mantle...'

And the big day for Indian cinema is here! The much-awaited 71st National Film Awards ceremony is being held today, September 23, in New Delhi. A host of film personalities are attending the event, including Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Mohanlal, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant Massey, Ektaa Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Prasoon Joshi, and Apoorva Mehta.

Shah Rukh Khan bags his first National Award

Shah Rukh Khan was honored with Best Actor at the 71st National Film Awards for his performance in the Atlee Kumar directorial Jawan. The actor won his first-ever National Award in his nearly 33-year-long career. He shared the honor with Vikrant Massey, who won the Best Actor National Award for 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Proud wife Gauri Khan wished her husband and King Khan on social media. Sharing a picture of him, the film producer wrote, "What a journey it’s been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award!!! So deserving… it’s a result of your years of hardwork and dedication. Now I’m designing a special mantle for this award."

Talking about SRK, the actor graced the event in a black coat. He sat beside Rani Mukerji, who bagged the Best Actress National Award for her performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway. Shah Rukh Khan received the prestigious award from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

While honoring Shah Rukh Khan, the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju said, “The man whose smile crosses borders and whose dialogues have become part of our collective vocabulary receives his first award. His journey from Delhi theatre to global stardom is a story in itself. Main kaun hoon, kya hoon, ya sirf Jawan hoon — the answer is simple: he is not just a National Award winner but the King of Hearts.” To which Shah Rukh blew a flying kiss and expressed his gratitude for the kind words.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Shah Rukh Khan is presently busy with the production of his upcoming movie, King. The action thriller is directed by Siddharth Anand, who also helmed Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie, Pathaan. The film is scheduled for release in 2026.

On the production front, he is currently celebrating the directorial debut of his son, Aryan Khan's show The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Produced under SRK-Gauri Khan’s home banner, the 7-episode series is available to stream on Netflix.

