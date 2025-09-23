Who gets what in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Rs 250 cr bungalow? Know everything about Neetu Kapoor’s entire floor, Riddhima Kapoor’s rooms

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s newly constructed bungalow has been in the news even before it was ready. The 6-storied bungalow, situated in the heart of Mumbai, has been grabbing all the eyeballs for its grand and modern exteriors. We have often seen the star couple along with Neetu Kapoor visiting the construction site of the new abode. Now, in Farah Khan’s latest vlog, the Tamasha star’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reveals having a room in this bungalow.

Riddhima Kapoor opens up about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s new bungalow

Farah Khan, in her recent vlog, visited Riddhima Kapoor’s Delhi mansion with her cool Dilip. Both of them were stunned by the grandeur of the bungalow. During a segment when Neetu Kapoor’s sister took them around a corner of her house and called it her space, the filmmaker asked her if she would get her own space in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s mansion? The newly turned actress revealed, “Yes, I have my own room there.”

Riddhima further added, “My mom has an entire floor to herself. There’s one room for Bharat and me, and another for Samara. She wants to keep us all close to her.”

Riddhima Kapoor talks about her mom Neetu Kapoor

Talking about her mom and actress Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima revealed that she loves her a lot. “She’s all that I have now. We love pampering her and taking trips together.”

Alia Bhatt requested fans not to share videos of their new bungalow

A couple of weeks back, a video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s plush new abode went viral after it was posted on a fan page. The video also gave a sneak peek into the interiors of their new bungalow, and this did not go well with the actress. She had taken to her social media to slam the video and requested people not to forward the video further.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt shared a long note, making it clear that she is not happy with the videos of her new home going viral. “I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited – sometimes the view from your window is another person’s home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online.”

She further wrote that a video of their home is being circulated on social media by several publications without their knowledge or consent, and termed it an "invasion of privacy" and a "serious security issue". She said that filming or photographing someone’s personal space without permission is not considered content and is a violation, and also should never be normalised.

Bhatt also said, “Think about it: would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing? None of us would. So here’s a humble but firm request: if you come across such content online, please don’t forward it or share it further. And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos: I urge you to take them down immediately.”

