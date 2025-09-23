Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and rumored BF Raj Nidimoru are no more hiding, clicked together post workout in Mumbai

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted at a gym in Bandra, Mumbai, where a video captured her rumored boyfriend Raj Nidimoru leaving first, followed by the actress stepping out a few moments later. The clip quickly spread online as Samantha greeted the paparazzi with a polite “good morning”.

Samantha and Raj’s growing relationship

The actress has been linked to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru of the director duo Raj & DK, with whom she has collaborated on multiple projects. Speculation about their relationship grew after a vacation reel from Dubai showed Samantha holding hands with a man fans believed to be Raj.

Although neither Samantha nor Raj has confirmed the romance, their public outings and frequent appearances together continue to keep the gossip mills running. Samantha, who was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya before their separation in 2021, has so far chosen to stay private about her personal life, letting her actions speak louder than words.

Even with the spotlight on her personal life, Samantha remains focused on her career. Her latest production venture Subham, a horror-comedy, was released on JioHotstar and has been well-received by viewers. She is also gearing up for Netflix’s big-ticket fantasy drama Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, where she stars alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Samantha previously impressed audiences with her roles in The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny, both helmed by Raj & DK, strengthening her association with the acclaimed filmmakers.

For now, Samantha continues to balance her flourishing acting career with her personal life, and her latest outing in Bandra has only added to the curiosity surrounding her rumored relationship with Raj Nidimoru.

