Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal her 'favourite' as they announce pregnancy

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have literally broken the internet with the best news ever. The couple have officially announced their pregnancy and fans are jumping with joy. Social media is filled with love and blessings for the lovebirds who are soon to step foot into the new phase of their lives. Many Bollywood celebrities have taken to their comments section to shower love on the parents-to-be, but our eyes are stuck on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s wishes, who shared her happiness by sharing a message for them in her story.

Kareena Kapoor congratulates Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories, sharing the picture that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared to announce the pregnancy. She wrote, “This is just the best news. So happy for you, my favorite Kat and Vicky,” along with a couple of red heart emojis.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s pregnancy announcement

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took to their Instagram handles to make a joint announcement about this new phase of their lives. The couple can be seen holding a black and white Polaroid with a picture of them. They are wearing white matching outfits. The actress looks beautiful wearing a white colored sleeveless top as she looks down on her bump with a cute smile on her face.

Vicky, who is wearing a white tee as well, holds her baby bump with so much love and care. Sharing this picture, the couple wrote, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan work front

Talking about the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and more. Regarding her next project, Pinkvilla exclusively shared last year that she has signed one of the biggest and most exciting feature films of Indian cinema. The source also told us that it is set to release in 2026.

