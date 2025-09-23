71st National Film Awards 2025: Mohanlal called ‘Real OG’, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Vikrant Massey cheer

It is a big day for Mohanlal and his fans as he is all set to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023. The South superstar has had an illustrious career as a leading actor in the Malayalam cinema. And now, finally, he is going to be honored at the National Film Awards ceremony for his dedication and his contributions to Indian cinema over the years. The actor has arrived at the event venue for this big moment.

Mohanlal arrives in white attire

In a video from the National Film Awards ceremony, Mohanlal can be seen arriving in a traditional all-white outfit. He looked sharp in a white kurta paired with a veshti, a classic and elegant choice for the special occasion.

Mohanlal was called ‘real OG’

On stage to present the awards, Ashwini Vaishnaw began his speech by paying tribute to the President of India and the attending film stars. He then thanked the jury for their fair and thoughtful selections, concluding by asking the audience to give the winners a big round of applause.

He then said, “Sanse zyada applause aaj hona chahiye real OG Mohanlal ke liye. True legend! Give a loud shoutout.” He asked everyone to clap harder. Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Vikrant Massey, who were sitting in the same row, also cheered for the South superstar.

Earlier, taking to their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting shared the news. They wrote, “On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri. Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023.”

“Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! The legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history. The award will be presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on Sept 23, 2025.”

