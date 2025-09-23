Mastiii 4 teaser out: Twitter reacts to Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani’s hilarious comeback

Milap Milan Zaveri is all set to bring back the iconic adult comedy franchise with Mastiii 4, featuring the original trio of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani. Following the success of Masti, Grand Masti, and Great Grand Masti, the fourth installment promises a fresh dose of humor, friendship, and thrill. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on November 21, 2025.

The makers released a 1-minute and 24-second teaser of Mastiii 4, giving fans a glimpse of the fun, 'shaitani', and comedy that the film brings. The teaser features the OG trio in hilarious moments, including a funny dialogue by Vivek Oberoi: "Itihaas gawah hai, jab bhi shaadi shuda mard ka biwi se focus hata hai, sausage kata hai." Fans also get to see performances by Elnaaz Norouzi, Ruhii Singh, Natalia Janoszek, and Shreya Sharma, making the teaser even more engaging.

The Instagram caption by the makers read: "Pehle ki thi Masti, phir Hui Grand Masti, phir Great Grand Masti, Ab hogi #MASTIII4! – iss baar 4x shaitani, 4x dosti aur 4x comedy blast! #Masti4 Teaser Out Now Releasing only in cinemas near you on 21st November 2025."

Here’s what fans are saying on Twitter

The teaser has already sparked excitement among audiences online. Some reactions include: "#Mastiii4 TEASER is total Masti and BAWAAL. Masses will go Crazy for this FILM as it's been long we have witnessed such out & out FUN-TASTIC film where we can enjoy fullest leaving everything at home on the BIG SCREEN possible." Another user wrote, "THE CRAZIEST COMEBACK OF THE YEAR!" One more fan wrote, "The iconic trio is BACK!"

The film maintains the situational comedy style of the first Masti film while adding an interesting twist to the franchise. This time, the plot involves even the women in extra-marital affairs, offering a 'reverse' take on the story.

Mastiii 4: Cast, shooting, and release details

Alongside the lead trio, Mastiii 4 boasts a strong ensemble cast including Arshad Warsi, Genelia D’Souza, Nargis Fakhri, Tusshar Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Ruhii Singh. The film was shot over 40 days in the UK and is currently in the post-production phase.

This marks the return of the franchise after Great Grand Masti, which faced challenges due to a digital leak before its 2016 release. Known for its adult humor and playful take on relationships, Mastiii 4 is expected to entertain fans with its blend of comedy, thrill, and friendship.

