Exes Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora bump into each other at Homebound screening, here’s how they reacted

Former couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora came face-to-face at the premiere of Homebound in Mumbai, creating a moment that instantly caught attention. The two, who parted ways in 2024, greeted each other warmly with a hug and smiles, marking one of their rare public interactions since their breakup.

The premiere was held on Monday, September 22, and saw a star-studded turnout. Lead actors Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa attended the screening, along with several Bollywood celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Khushi Kapoor. The film, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, has been co-produced by Karan Johar.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s hug at the premiere

Several videos from the Homebound premiere surfaced online, but the reunion between Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora quickly went viral. In one clip, Arjun was seen chatting with fellow actors, including Neha Dhupia. After posing for the paparazzi on the red carpet, Malaika approached him, and the two exchanged a warm hug and smiles.

The video also captured the former couple greeting director Neeraj Ghaywan. They were later spotted having a short conversation together inside the venue. Though they arrived separately and interacted with different groups of people during the evening, this moment stood out as a highlight of the event.

Why did Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora break up?

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora began dating in 2018. For the first few years, they kept their relationship private, but later, they often posted romantic pictures from their vacations and wished each other on birthdays.

In October 2024, Arjun confirmed his breakup with Malaika during a public event in Mumbai. When fans shouted Malaika’s name, Arjun responded, “Nahi abhi single hoon. Relax karo (No, I’m single now. Relax).”

Later, Malaika addressed his remarks in an interview with Etimes. She said, “I am a very private person, and there are certain aspects of my life that I don’t want to elaborate on. I will never choose a public platform to talk about my personal life. So, whatever Arjun has said is entirely his prerogative. I just want to say that, yes, it has been a very trying year for various reasons.”

Here’s what also added to her tough year: Malaika lost her stepfather in 2024. Arjun, despite their split, was among the first people to visit her parents’ home after his passing, as Malaika was away at the time.

