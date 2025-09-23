Where to Watch The Voice Season 28: Season 28 Premiere Time, Channel, Judges and Streaming Details

NBC’s hit singing competition The Voice is back for its 28th season in 2025. The Emmy Award-winning show will premiere on Monday, September 22, with a two-hour episode starting at 7 p.m. CT. A new lineup of aspiring artists will compete for the title, a USD 100,000 cash prize, and a recording contract with Universal Music Group.

What time and channel is The Voice Season 28 airing?

Fans can watch The Voice live on NBC every Monday and Tuesday during the Blind Auditions round. The premiere episode airs on Monday, September 22, followed by the second episode on Tuesday, September 23. Both episodes begin at 7 p.m. CT and run for two hours.

The next set of Blind Auditions will continue on Monday, September 29, and Tuesday, September 30, also at 7 p.m. CT. After this stage, the show will move on to Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs, and finally the Live Shows. Season 28 is expected to have a total of 27 episodes.

Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. Monday episodes will drop on Tuesdays, while Tuesday episodes will be available on Wednesdays. Viewers can also watch The Voice on Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Fubo.

Who are the judges for Season 28 of The Voice?

This season’s coaches are familiar faces. Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé will all return to their iconic red chairs. Carson Daly will also return as host, continuing his role since the show first aired in 2011.

New this season is a feature called the Carson Callback. According to NBC Insider, “From this trailer - and from the name itself - it’s safe to assume the Carson Callback will allow Daly to ‘call back’ an Artist who doesn’t advance in the competition. But you’ll have to tune in to learn more about when and how Daly will be able to deploy this new power.”

If you are wondering how to tune in, the simplest way is through NBC on cable or satellite. For those who prefer streaming, services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Fubo will also carry live episodes. Peacock subscribers can catch up with episodes a day later.

