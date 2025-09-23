Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announce pregnancy: Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others shower love and blessings

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are set to become parents for the first time. The couple shared the happy news on their Instagram account, confirming Katrina’s pregnancy. In a collaborative post, they shared a polaroid photo where Katrina is seen with a baby bump, gently held by Vicky. The caption read, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.” Reports suggest that Katrina is expected to deliver by the end of this year.

The announcement quickly drew attention from friends and fellow actors in the industry, who congratulated the couple with heartfelt messages. Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations, Congratulations, Congratulations!!!!!!,” while Ayushmann Khurrana commented, “Congratulations guys.” Sonam Kapoor shared red heart emojis, and Varun Dhawan added, “My heart is full.” Saba Pataudi wrote, “Mahsha'Allah,” Bhumi Pednekar responded with five red hearts, and Orry commented with multiple heart-eye emojis.

About Katrina and Vicky’s pregnancy announcement

The news had been circulating in the media for months, but the couple chose to officially confirm it on Instagram. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in 2021 in an intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Their love story has been widely followed by fans, from a playful staged proposal at an award show to their first real meeting at a Karan Johar party that sparked their relationship.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the blockbuster historical drama Chhaava, based on the life of Sambhaji, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, adapted from Shivaji Sawant’s novel. The film also starred Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna.

Katrina Kaif’s latest release was Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas (2024), a mystery thriller co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, Ashwini Kalsekar, Luke Kenny, and Pari Maheshwari Sharma. The film was adapted from Frédéric Dard’s French novel Le Monte-charge (Bird in a Cage).

ALSO READ: It's Official: Katrina Kaif flaunts baby bump in first pic with Vicky Kaushal; calls it ‘best chapter of our lives’