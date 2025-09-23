Navratri 2025 songs playlist: 7 best Falguni Pathak garba tracks

It is that time of the year again when the nights turn musical with the beats of dhol and colourful with the twirl of ghagras. Although everything about this festival is the best, the one thing that makes it even more vibrant is the music. From timeless folk melodies to modern remixes, Navratri songs carry the spirit of festivity, devotion, and joy, making them the lifeline of every garba ground. Keep scrolling to check out the list of songs sung by Falguni Pathak, which we have curated, to set your mood perfectly for these magical nights.

1. Indhana Winva Gayi Thi

This one makes for one of the most sung and most loved songs from Falguni Pathak. It is a Gujarati folk song, and its energetic beats make it perfect for garba and dandiya circles. This is considered her signature garba track. The fast-paced rhythm, call-and-response lyrics, and devotional-folk influence make it a crowd favorite for the peak hours of Navratri nights.

2. Vasaladi

This one is a traditional garba song, sung in praise of Goddess Amba. One of the most played songs during Navratri nights, and is considered a must-have in every garba playlist. Strong rhythmic beats with repetitive, chorus-style singing make it easy for large garba groups to follow.

3. Chudi Jo Khanki Haathon Mein

This one is one of the most loved songs from Falguni Pathak’s list. It is a light, upbeat, with a mix of folk-inspired rhythms and pop melody, making it popular both as a pop track and for Navratri adaptations. It was a huge hit in the late 90s–early 2000s, making Falguni a household name in the Indi-pop era. The music video became iconic because of its storytelling style and the presence of a then-upcoming actress, Riya Sen.

4. Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye

Although it’s a slow, romantic track, but on the garba ground, when it's mixed with peppy beats, it becomes one of the superhit songs. Even today, it’s considered a timeless Navratri favorite, with Falguni often performing upbeat garba/dandiya remixes of the song during her live concerts.

5. O Piya

O Piya became quite popular among Falguni Pathak’s Navratri sets because of its rhythmic beats and sing-along lyrics. This song has a dedicated fan base during dandiya nights, often played in the middle of her sets when the energy builds up. Its live versions at Navratri concerts usually have extended dhol and garba beats, making it a festive favorite.

6. Odhni Odhu Odhu Ne Udi Jaye

It is a lively, traditional garba song that captures youthful joy, celebration, and the excitement of dance circles. The song has fast-paced beats perfect for dandiya raas, with repetitive and catchy chorus lines that make it easy for groups to dance together.

7. Saawan Mein

Saawan Mein is often included in Navratri garba sets because of its cheerful rhythm and crowd-friendly beats. It remains a fan favorite for Falguni’s live performances, often mixed into faster dandiya arrangements.

