Ju Ji Hoon, Choo Young Woo's The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call to shoot seasons 2 and 3 together? Netflix responds

Are Ju Ji Hoon and Choo Young Woo returning soon? An initial report from XSportnews claimed that The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call has confirmed the simultaneous production for seasons 2 and 3, with major prep going on for its upcoming release on Netflix. Having previously dropped on January 24, 2025, the medical drama went on to receive much praise from viewers, getting an unexpected response to the show. The 8-part series has since been involved in multiple rumors about possible next seasons, with the latest one being denied by the OTT platform.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call gears up for sequel

A continued production for The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is seemingly being eyed following the success of the pilot season. With the possibility of 2 parts being planned and shot consecutively, the hopes are high. Speaking about the sequel, Netflix shared its stance, saying, "We're reviewing the sequel, but nothing has been confirmed yet." A response to the rumors has instead raised expectations from the production, as the ‘maybe’ is being observed as a ‘yes’ for the fans of the show.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call follows the life of a genius doctor and ex-mercenary combat medic. Named Baek Kang Hyuk (Ju Ji Hoon), his history with trauma surgery has him become the director of the Trauma Unit that became a Trauma Center at Hankuk National University Hospital. There, he meets a smart and scholarly doctor doing his fellowship, Yang Jae Won (Choo Young Woo), who, after much trouble, is accepted as his first disciple, and the two thus begin their journey as two skilled medical professionals who tackle complex trauma cases with wit and grit.

They are aided by nurse Cheon Jang Mi who boasts 5 years of experience at the Trauma Unit at Hankuk National University Hospital and becomes their helping hand with tricky cases. With a unique approach to medicine and nothing off the table, these professionals are put into odd spots while dealing with peculiar cases at the hospital.

