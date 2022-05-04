EXCLUSIVE: Anil Kapoor opens up on Abhinav Bindra’s biopic: It’s the next thing I’m passionately excited about

Anil Kapoor and his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor are quite busy these days. After all their movie Thar is set to release on May 6 and the father-son duo is leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie. Amid this, there have been continuous speculations about their next project - a biopic on Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra. It was reported that Harsh Varrdhan will be seen playing the role of Abhinav Bindra in the movie. And now, Anil has finally opened up about the movie and said that he is looking forward to it.

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, when Anil was quizzed about Abhinav Bindra’s biopic, he said, “That’s the next thing that I am very passionately excited about. We are at the moment in pre-production because that film needs a lot of planning. So, I think that’s the next film both of us are looking forward to at least I am and I am sure even Harsh is also looking forward to starting that film”. On the other hand, Harsh emphasised that he is currently focusing on Thar and will take a break post the movie following which he will think about the next project.

“Honestly, I haven’t thought about it too much but the idea right now is the full focus on delivering this film. It’s very hard to think about any other character right now, to be honest. Just want to kind of deliver this film, take some time off to recalibrate the brain and settle into being me again and myself again and then go,” he added.

Talking about Thar, the movie will mark Harsh Varrdhan’s production debut and will be releasing on Netflix.

