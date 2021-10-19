EXCLUSIVE: Anil Sharma on Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol: ‘Tara Singh is like Superman, soft at heart but powerful’

Gadar is iconic for varied reasons, which extends a lot beyond the much spoken about handpump scene. Right from the evergreen music to the visuals, drama and of course, the emotions – this 2001 Anil Sharma film starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Amrish Puri had all the elements to emerge a historic blockbuster. 20 years after it’s release, the makers recently announced a sequel to the film. It’s certainly the first time in Hindi cinema that a highest grossing film of all time is getting a part two.

It’s a responsibility and director Anil Sharma too admits that it’s essential to match up to the expectations of the audience. “A lot of people who loved Gadar are skeptical of the sequel. Their only worry is about us doing justice to the legacy of the first part. This just tells us about their love towards Gadar. Sunny Sir, Shaktimaan Ji (writer), Zee and I have taken a very responsible call of making Gadar 2,” he informs, and promises that much like the first part, the sequel too will be a bomb of emotions, drama and realism.

The filmmaker is all charged up to take the film on floors next month and the pre-production work is going on in full swing. Apart from Sunny Deol returning to play the character of Tara Singh, two more actors from the first part – Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma – get back to playing Sakina and Jeete. “I feel, this is the first film in India wherein the actor who was a kid in the first part, returns to play an older character in the sequel,” he smiles, adding further that Tara, Jeete and Sakina’s camaraderie will be the USP of Gadar 2.

Sharma believes that Tara Singh is easily among the most loved characters of Hindi cinema, and the sequel will take forward the story of him and his family. “Much like Gadar, even the sequel is in the period set up because it is a continuation of what happens in the lives of Tara, Sakina and Jeete. The world wants to know more about them. Tara Singh has become a folklore, he is like Superman, soft at heart but powerful,” he informs, and adds, “Our tagline ‘The Katha Continues’ should be taken in literal sense as the story continues much like Bahubali and Godfather.”

And will we get to see Sunny Deol’s aggression all over again, with hand pumps being taken off the ground? “You need to wait for the film. It will be released in the theatres next year,” he signs off. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

