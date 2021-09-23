EXCLUSIVE: Anil Sharma gears up for Gadar 2 from November with Sunny Deol, Utkarsh and Ameesha Patel

In 2001, Sunny Deol rewrote history at the box-office with the Anil Sharma directed Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, as the film emerged the biggest hit of Indian cinema. 20 years later, the director is all set to take the sequel on the floors with his son, Utkarsh joining Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Gadar 2 will go on floors from November 2021.

“Anil Sharma and his team of writers have been trying to crack the plot of a sequel to Gadar for a while now and they finally have the entire screenplay in place. Much like the first part, the sequel too will speak of the India – Pakistan conflict with Sunny Deol taking down the entire country. The pre-production work has already begun and the makers are gearing up to take the film on floors around the month of November,” revealed a source close to the development.

The sequel will be produced by Anil Sharma in association with Zee Studios. Pinkvilla had previously reported that in the sequel, Sunny Deol’s character of Tara Singh returns to Pakistan, however, this time for his son. “Gadar was a juggernaut of emotions with Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) fighting against the whole of Pakistan for the love of his life, Sakeena (Ameesha Patel). In the second instalment, the makers have zeroed in on the father son emotion,” the source added. Apart from the trio of Sunny, Ameesha and Utkarsh, the makers are in the process of casting a fresh face to play Utkarsh’s romantic interest.

In an interview to Pinkvilla to celebrate 20 years of Gadar, Anil Sharma had said, “The entire world wants to see Tara Singh back and I would love to make 10 films on that character. But it’s difficult to make Gadar 2. One needs a bomb of emotion, drama and grandeur. Whenever Gadar 2 is announced, you can assume that I have got that bomb.” It seems like he has finally found a bomb. After Gadar 2, Anil Sharma is also making Apne 2 with the Deols - Dharmendra, Sunny, Bobby and Karan.

