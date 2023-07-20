EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar to reunite for The Ladykiller’s final schedule post-monsoon

After Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for yet another crime thriller, The Ladykiller, which pairs him with Bhumi Pednekar. The film is directed by Ajay Bahl and is currently in the production stage. Around 85 percent of the shoot has been wrapped up and Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that The Ladykiller team will reunite for its final schedule post the monsoon showers in North India.

The Ladykiller's last schedule in North India

“The last schedule of the film is expected to be wrapped up once the lashing of monsoon subsides in the North. It will be an outdoor schedule for the film because the locations play the perfect setting for the broody crime thriller and the film has already been shot extensively in the North. The production house is in the process of chalking out the last schedule and the actors will wrap up the film once it’s planned,” a source revealed.

Meanwhile, the editing work is in progress for the portions already shot. “The Ladykiller has been appreciated by those who have seen the edit so far. It’s said to be a gripping edge-of-the-seat thriller,” the source added. According to the source, both Arjun and Bhumi have delivered credible performances in The Ladykiller. “The performances too have been appreciated by the select few people who have seen the film. The producers too are confident about the film and are also aware of how crime thrillers require the right release period. They will announce more details about the film once the market scenario is better and bring it for the audience,” the source concluded.

The Ladykiller is directed by Ajay Bahl, who is known for thrillers like Section 375 and B A Pass among others. It’s produced by Bhushan Kumar with Shaailesh R Singh. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.